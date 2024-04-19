168,385 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,385,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,628. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
