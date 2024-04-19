2,729 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.47. 443,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

