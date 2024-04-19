33,659 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Bought by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,853,000 after purchasing an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.