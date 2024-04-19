American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 98,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 79,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American International Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 252,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $74.44. 1,299,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,125. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

