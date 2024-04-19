ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACO.X. Scotiabank lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.33.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.48. 38,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,371. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$45.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.15.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

