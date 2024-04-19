Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,381,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 797,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

