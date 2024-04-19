Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.96) price objective on the stock.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.78. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of GBX 126.40 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.80 ($5.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £271.00 million, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

In related news, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($34,855.61). In other Ceres Power news, insider Karen Bomba acquired 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($34,855.61). Also, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($56,164.57). Company insiders own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

