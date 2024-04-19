Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.33. Duke Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

