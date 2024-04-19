Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Report on DUKE
Duke Capital Price Performance
Duke Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- About the Markup Calculator
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.