EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $133.64. 234,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,948. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.