Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $754,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

BSX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 1,788,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,019. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

