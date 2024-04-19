Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWN traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 232,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,457. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.