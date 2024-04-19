First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
First Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRMEP opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $26.43.
First Merchants Company Profile
