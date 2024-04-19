Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires 1,900 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.39. 59,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.36. The firm has a market cap of C$299.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$30.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

