Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907,834.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1,574.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7,211.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,660,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,646 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 314.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,619 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

