iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 31,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,302% compared to the typical volume of 936 call options.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.65. 559,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,289. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

