LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

LENZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.