Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

QSR opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

