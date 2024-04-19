PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSK. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 96,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$20.44 and a 52-week high of C$28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Also, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

