abrdn plc Purchases 181 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $118,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PM traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.77. 8,710,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,585. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

