Analysts Offer Predictions for Xcel Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

