Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. 2,227,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

