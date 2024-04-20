Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

