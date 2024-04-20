Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$304.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$306.00 to C$304.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.69.

TSE BYD opened at C$269.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$297.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$275.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$212.82 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5566397 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

