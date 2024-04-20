CNB Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

