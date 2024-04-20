WP Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,070,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

