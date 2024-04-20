Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 412 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

