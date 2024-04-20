DA Davidson Weighs in on First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $180.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $189.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $177.19 per share.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCNCA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,768.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,567.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $945.32 and a twelve month high of $1,651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,564.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,468.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.