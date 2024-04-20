DA Davidson Weighs in on First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $180.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $189.16. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $177.19 per share.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,567.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $945.32 and a twelve month high of $1,651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,564.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,468.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.