DT Investment Partners LLC Has $12.94 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

