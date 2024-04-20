Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.35.

View Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.