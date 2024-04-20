Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.70

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.70 and traded as high as C$14.14. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.66, with a volume of 21,813 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.71.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0944822 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

