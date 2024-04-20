FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.15. Approximately 437,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 724,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 75.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

