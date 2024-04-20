Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$3.23. Foraco International shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 52,607 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Foraco International Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$321.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.6391129 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

