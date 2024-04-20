Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Shares Down 1.4%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 2,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Formidable ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Formidable ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Formidable ETF

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

