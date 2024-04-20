Greenleaf Trust Sells 298 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

