Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) Shares Up 5.4%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.18. 227,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 410,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Hongli Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

About Hongli Group

(Get Free Report)

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.