Insider Buying: DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 2,000,000 shares of DevEx Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$614,000.00 ($396,129.03).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Timothy Goyder purchased 1,000,000 shares of DevEx Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$299,000.00 ($192,903.23).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Timothy Goyder purchased 1,000,000 shares of DevEx Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$285,000.00 ($183,870.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth element, and platinum group elements. The company was formerly known as Uranium Equities Limited and changed its name to DevEx Resources Limited in November 2017.

