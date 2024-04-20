Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

