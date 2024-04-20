Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) versus Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Head to Head Comparison

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oddity Tech and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus price target of $53.63, indicating a potential upside of 60.17%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oddity Tech and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million 3.74 $58.53 million $1.02 32.82 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

