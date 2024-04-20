Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

