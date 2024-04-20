Iofina (LON:IOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 35

Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iofina Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.34. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 18.68 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm has a market cap of £39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Further Reading

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

