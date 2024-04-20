Iofina (LON:IOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 35

Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Iofina Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of Iofina stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.34. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 18.68 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm has a market cap of £39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Iofina Company Profile
