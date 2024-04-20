iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.79. Approximately 2,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises about 1.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

