Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.42

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.42 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 127.40 ($1.59). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.58), with a volume of 742,102 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group

Kier Group Price Performance

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £555.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,382.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.