Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 128,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

AMKR stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

