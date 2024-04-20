Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 20.8% Higher

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 139,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midnight Sun Mining

In other news, Director Allan John Fabbro acquired 850,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,585.00. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

