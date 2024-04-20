Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COOP. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.3 %

COOP opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.