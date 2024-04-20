Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Omnicom Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

