Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,983 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 569,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,016 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $272.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

