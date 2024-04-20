Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $46.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $8.17 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.04.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 277,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 701.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

