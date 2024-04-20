Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,209 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).
DNLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday.
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Dunelm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,890.41%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
