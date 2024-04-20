RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $331.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,123.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060 over the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 88.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.